COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 following open testing at the Missouri Capitol.
The state health department on Wednesday said 228 lawmakers, staffers and other Capitol workers were tested in total. The health department offered free testing in advance of lawmakers returning to work for an ongoing special session on crime.
Statewide, the health department reported another 1,241 confirmed positive cases Wednesday. Of those tested statewide in the past week, close to 10% were positive for COVID-19.
A new federal report lists Missouri as among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state’s capacity to handle outbreaks has improved since deaths from the virus peaked in April and May. “Although we are seeing an increased number of in cases, we are in a different place than we were in March and April,” Parson said. “We know more about the virus and how it behaves, and we are better prepared now to respond.”
Parson also said about 21% of new coronavirus cases have been among people in their 20s and about 16% have been among people in their 30s. “While younger, healthy people are less likely to have severe symptoms related to COVID-19, they can pass the virus on to others who are more at risk,” Parson said. “So be responsible, protect yourself but also protect others.”