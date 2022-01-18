MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools says McCracken County High School, Reidland Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School, and Heath Middle School will have a nontraditional instruction day on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, all schools in the district will transition to NTI days.
In an announcement posted to its Facebook page, the district says the decision to transition to NTI days was made because schools continue to face large numbers of staff member absences due to COVID-19.
In part, the district's announcement states:
"Wednesday, January 19- NTI/virtual instruction - McCracken County High School, Reidland Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School, and Heath Middle School.
"To allow elementary/intermediate families extra time to plan, all McCracken County Schools will transition to NTI/virtual learning on Thursday, January 20, and Friday, January 21."
The school district says each school will provide families with instructions about assignments and extracurricular activities.
Regarding food services, the district says McCracken County High School students will continue to pick up their meals at the front entrance of the schools starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They will receive meals for Wednesday and Thursday on that day.
For middle school students, meals for Wednesday and Thursday will be delivered starting at 8:30 a.m. Families are asked to place a container at the end of their driveways or stand outside their homes, keeping an eye out for the bus delivering the meals.
For the elementary and intermediate schools, students will be sent home with a meal for Thursday.
Meals will not be available for pickup or delivery on Thursday, the district says.
On Friday, meals will be delivered to all students starting at 8:30 a.m. The district again asks families to place a container for the meal at the end of their home's driveway or stand outside their home, keeping an eye out for the bus delivering meals.