MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region Friday. There's now a total of 103 cases within those seven southern Illinois counties.
The new cases include one female under 20 years old in Union County, two males in their 30s in Pulaski County, and one male in his 60s in Union County. Several cases out of Union County are tied to workplaces outside of the region, according to a news release from the health department.
Of the 103 total cases, five are in Alexander County, one is in Hardin County and in Pope County, four are in Johnson County, six are in Massac County, 27 are in Pulaski County, and 59 are in Union County.
The health department also confirmed 6 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus. The new recoveries are one in Johnson County, two in Pulaski County and three in Union County.
Out of the 38 total recoveries, three are from Alexander, one is from Hardin, four are from Johnson, three are from Massac, 16 are from Pulaski, and 11 are from Union.
The health department says one person had died in Union County from the coronavirus.