JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There's now a total of 162 confirmed cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
The new cases include two men in their 20s and one woman and one man in their 30s. All four patients are being placed in isolation, according to a news release from the health department.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
