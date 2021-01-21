CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported the 42nd coronavirus-related death in the west Kentucky county Thursday.
The health department also reported 41 new cases of the illness — with 21 cases reported Wednesday and 20 cases reported Thursday. This, after the health department on Tuesday reported 37 new cases.
To date, Calloway County has had 2,969 COVID-19 cases.
Currently, the health department says 217 people in the county are in isolation in their homes after testing positive, and seven people are hospitalized.