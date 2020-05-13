MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department says 42 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 150.
The new cases include one case in Johnson County, 38 new cases in Union County and three new cases in Pulaski County.
Here's the breakdown of new cases per county:
- Johnson County
- One woman in her 60s
- Union County
- One preteen boy
- Two women in their 20s
- One man in his 30s
- Three women in their 50s
- Four men in their 50s
- Four women in their 60s
- Eight men in their 60s
- Four women in their 70s
- Four men in their 70s
- Two females in their 80s
- Four men in their 80s
- One man in his 90s
- Pulaski County
- One woman in her 20s
- One male in his 40s
- One female in her 50s
Johnson County now has a total of five cases of COVID-19, Union County has 100 cases, and Pulaski County has 30 cases, according to a news release from the health department.
In Johnson County, four of the five cases have recovered, 15 of Union County's 100 cases have recovered, and 18 of Pulaski County's 30 cases have recovered. The health department says two of Union County's recovered were new as of Wednesday.
Among the other counties in the Southern Seven region, the health department reports case totals of:
— Seven in Alexander County (four have recovered).
— One in Hardin County (the person has recovered).
— Six in Massac County (four have recovered).
— One in Pope County.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
