MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county Friday.
The cases ranged in age from teenagers to adults in their 80s and 90s.
This, after the health department reported 14 new cases Thursday, 21 new cases and one new virus-related death Wednesday, 35 new cases Tuesday and 24 new cases Monday.
To date, Marshall County has had 1,276 COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths.
The health department reports it is monitoring 204 active cases as of Friday.