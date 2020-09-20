FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky public health officials reported 439 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth Sunday, as well as three new deaths attributed to the virus.
In a news release Sunday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said 68 of the newly reported cases are teens and children ages 18 and younger, including 12 children ages 5 and younger. The youngest new case is 2 months old.
The three deaths reported Sunday include a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 91-year-old from Boyd County. "That's three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time," Beshear said.
To date, Kentucky has had 61,542 known novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,111 deaths.
In Sunday's news release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reminded Kentuckians of the importance of avoiding spreading the flu and other ailments. "We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19. We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu and other viruses which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19," Stack said.
Public health officials have said preventing and reducing the spread of the flu is especially important this year because of the ongoing pandemic. In an August report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said getting the flu shot will help reduce symptoms that could be confused with COVID-19 symptoms, and reduce stress on the country's health care system.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 20.