MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Thursday.
The cases ranged in age from a 10-year-old boy to adults in their 90s.
To date, McCracken County has had 1,096 COVID-19 cases, including 13 novel coronavirus-related deaths. The health department reports there are currently 194 active cases in the county, including 12 people hospitalized with the illness.
McCracken County is one of dozens of Kentucky counties classified in the red zone because of the high incidence of COVID-119. Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
The health department on Thursday also confirmed two new cases in Ballard County, one new case in Fulton County and one new case in Hickman County.
Ballard County has had 114 COVID-19 cases so far, including one death. Twelve active cases are ongoing there.
Fulton County has had 224 cases, including six deaths. The health department reported 20 active cases there Thursday.
Hickman County has had 122 cases, including one death. Twenty-three active cases are ongoing as of Thursday, including four people hospitalized with the illness.
