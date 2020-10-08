PADUCAH — Forty-four student athletes were quarantined after a Paducah Middle School student athlete tested positive for COVID-19, Paducah Public Schools announced Thursday.
In a news release, the district said the Purchase District Health Department identified the 44 Paducah Middle students as close contacts of the student who tested positive for the virus.
The health department has notified all the students who were found to meet the criteria of a close contact and provided them with instructions, the school district says.
Members of the community who have questions can call the Purchase District Heath Department at 270-444-9631 or visit kycovid19.ky.gov for more information about COVID-19.
Families who have questions for the school district can Healthy at School officer Amie Tooley at 270-444-5611 ext. 1020 or email amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us.