FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 456 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Sunday, as well as three new deaths connected to the virus.
In a news release, the governor said the new cases include 60 teens and kids ages 18 and younger. Ten of those children are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case reported Sunday is a 2-month-old baby.
"We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold," Beshear said in a statement Sunday. On Saturday, Beshear reported 973 new cases and five new deaths. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds," the governor's statement continues.
The three deaths reported Sunday include a 97-year-old woman from Bell County, an 87-year-old man from Kenton County, and an 81-year-old woman from Fayette County. Beshear asked Kentuckians to continue to light their homes and businesses green and places of worship to ring their bells at 10 a.m. to show support for those mourning loved ones whose lives were lost because of the pandemic.
To date, Kentucky has had 66,491 COVID-19 cases, including 1,157 deaths.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's daily COVID-19 summary for Sept. 27.