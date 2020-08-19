FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson County Health Department reports 47 new COVID-19 cases across its two-county service area Wednesday.
Thirty-eight of those cases came from Williamson County alone. There, two teen boys, one man in his 20s, one in his 30s, and two men in their 40s have tested positive for the virus, along with four teenage girls, five women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, five women in their 40s, four women in their 50s, five women in their 60s, three women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and one women in her 90s, the health department reports.
In Franklin County, the newly confirmed cases include a teenage girl, two women in their 30, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 60s.
As of Wednesday, Williamson County has had 656 cases, and Franklin County has had 269 cases. Eight virus-related deaths have been confirmed in Williamson County, and one death has been confirmed in Franklin County.
To date, the health department reports 330 recovered cases in Williamson County and 134 recovered cases in Franklin County.