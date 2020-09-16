WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region Wednesday, including 38 from Williamson County alone.
The 38 cases reported in Williamson County include a teenage boy, a man and four women in their 20s, two men and three women in their 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, three men in their 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, two men and five women in their 70s, six women in their 80s, a man and three women in their 90s and a woman older than her 90s.
Ten cases were reported in Franklin County, including a boy under the age of 10, a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a woman and a man in their 60s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 80s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,264 cases of COVID-19, including 28 deaths. Franklin County has had 449 cases, including one death.
The health department reports that 714 people have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Williamson County, and 292 have recovered in Franklin County.
Williamson County is in the warning level for COVID-19, according to state public health officials. In a news release, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says some of the reasons why Williamson County remains at the warning level include an increase in cases, increase in the number of deaths and outbreaks associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other settings where people congregate. The health department also points to people travel to neighboring states, as well as spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. "General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing," the news release says.
"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings," the health department says. "In both counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause."