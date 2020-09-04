JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Friday, 49 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, the county's health department reports.
The health department said the cases include one boy under age 10, four teen boys and seven teen girls, 10 women and 10 men in their 20s, three women in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, two men in their 50s, three women and three men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.
"Today's daily record number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County should serve as a wake-up call to those who stopped practicing, or never adopted, social distancing and mask wearing. Or for those who follow these practices at work or school, then abandon them on the weekend around friends and extended family," Jackson County Public Health Administrator Bart Hagston said in a statement Friday. :As we head into the Labor Day weekend, it is vital that everyone buckle down, as gatherings this weekend may become the springboard for increased cases throughout the rest of September."
The health department has reported cases in the double digits each day this week, adding up to 136 cases since Monday.
The health department reported 24 confirmed cases on Wednesday and another 24 on Thursday. On Tuesday, the health department reported 20 cases, and one new virus-related death. A death was also reported on Monday, along with 19 new cases.
Since testing began, Jackson County has had 1,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 23 deaths. The health department says 865 people have been released from isolation so far, in keeping with CDC guidelines.
The health department says 172 active cases are currently being managed.