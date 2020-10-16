PADUCAH — Five students and two employees of Paducah Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the district announced Friday.
Seven students had to quarantine in connection to a Paducah Middle School student who tested positive, the district said in a news release about the new cases. Additionally, three students and one teacher had to quarantine after a Paducah Tilghman High School student tested positive.
The two employees who tested positive are from Paducah Tilghman High School and Paducah Head Start Preschool. The district said neither of those employees returned to school after fall break, so there is no concern of exposure to other students or employees from them. The district also said the three other students who tested positive did not return to their schools — Paducah Tilghman and Morgan Elementary — after the break.
According to the school district, none of the seven cases reported this week are connected to the school environment, except for one familial connection.
The district says Paducah Public Schools families who have questions for the district can contact Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley by emailing amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or calling 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.
Others in the community with questions about COVID-19 and contact tracing can call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631.