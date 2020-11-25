JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Fifty new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Jackson County, Illinois.
Those cases include three girls and four boys under the age of 10, a preteen boy, two girls in their teens, six men in their 20s, three women and two men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, two women and two men in their 50s, four women and four men in their 60s, three women and five men in their 70s, and a man and two women in their 80s.
The Jackson County Health Department said 436 people have active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
To date, the county has had 2,592 cases, including 32 deaths.
So far, 2,124 people have been released from isolation after testing positive for the virus in the southern Illinois county.
"The risk for exposure locally to COVID-19 remains elevated. Recently the number of new cases, test positivity rates, and hospitalizations has been higher than at any other point during the pandemic," the health department said in a news release.
Illinois is currently under Tier 3 mitigation restrictions to help reduce the spread of the virus.