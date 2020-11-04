MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 1,281 cases to date, including 14 deaths. According to the health department's COVID-19 dashboard, 312 cases remain. In another news release sent Wednesday night the health department said 16 of those cases are hospitalized with the illness.
The health department also reported three new cases in Ballard County, three new cases in Carlisle County, three new cases in Fulton County and two new cases cases in Hickman County.
To date, Fulton County has had 229 cases, including seven deaths. The county currently has 13 active cases, including one person hospitalized with the virus.
Ballard County has had 134 total cases, including one death. The county currently has 23 active cases.
Hickman County has had 125 cases so far, including two deaths. The county currently has 17 active cases, including three people hospitalized with the virus.
Ballard, Carlisle and McCracken counties are all in the red zone for COVID-19 incidence rates. Fulton and Hickman counties are in the orange zone. Red zone counties are considered to be critical, and orange zone counties are considered to have accelerated virus rates.
Download the document below to read the health department's COVID-19 update for Nov. 4, including more information about the cases confirmed Wednesday.