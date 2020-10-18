WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Franklin and Williamson counties in southern Illinois.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 52 new cases across its two-county region Sunday, including 25 in Franklin County and 27 in Williamson County.
In Williamson County, new cases include a toddler girl, a preteen girl, a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s, a woman and five men in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, a man and four women in their 50s, two men and four women in their 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
The new Franklin County cases include a boy younger than 10, three teenage girls, a woman and a man in their 20s, a man and three women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two men and five women in their 50s, three women in their 60s, and a man and two women in their 70s.
Announcing the new cases Sunday, the health department said contact tracers believe all 52 individuals caught the virus through contact with known cases, or from social gatherings, church settings, events, or other transmission in their community.
As of Sunday, Williamson County has had 1,717 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths. Franklin County has had 841 lab-confirmed cases, including seven deaths.
The health department says 1,061 people in Williamson County have recovered from the illness the virus causes so far, and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department wants to remind the public that new case numbers can be reduced by following public health guidelines regarding social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing face coverings in public places, regularly disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home when ill.
Across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as 22 new virus-related deaths. To date, the state has had 44,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths.