WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Fifty-five people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Williamson County since the pandemic first reached the southern Illinois county.
That number includes a man in his 60s whose death was reported Sunday by the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.
The health department also reported eight new cases in the county Sunday. Those cases include a girl under the age of 10, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman and two men in their 70s.
So far, Williamson County has had 1,491 novel coronavirus disease cases. The health department reports that 964 of those cases have recovered.
The health department also reported eight new cases in Franklin County on Sunday, including a preteen boy, three women in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s and a man in his 60s.
To date, Franklin County has had 586 COVID-19 cases, including five deaths. The health department reports 388 people in the county have recovered so far.