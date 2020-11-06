WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Friday in its two-county region in southern Illinois.
The cases include 33 people in Williamson County and 23 people in Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include a boy and a girl in their teens, seven men and five women in their 20s, a man and two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 40s, three men in their 50s, three men and five women in their 60s and a man in his 70s.
In Franklin County, the new cases include a girl and two boys in their teens, two women and two men in their 20s, a woman and four men in their 30s, a woman and a man in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a woman and four men in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
The health department said all 33 cases confirmed Friday are in isolation. They are believed to have caught the illness through contact with known local cases; at social gatherings, church settings and other events; or through transmission in the community that could not be traced to a known source.
To date, Williamson County has had 2,317 lab-confirmed cases, including 66 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,256 lab-confirmed cases to date, including 13 deaths.
As of Friday, the health department said 1,362 people in Williamson County have recovered from the illness, and 702 have recovered in Franklin County.