WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in its two-county region Thursday.
Those cases came just one day after the health department reported 72 new cases in its region.
Thursday's cases include 36 people from Williamson County and 20 people from Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include a toddler boy, a girl under the age of 10, three teen girls, two men and three women in their 20s, two women and five men in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, a woman and five men in their 50s,, two women and three men in their 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s, and one man in their 80s.
In Franklin County, Thursday's cases include a teen boy, a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, two men and three women in their 50s, two men and five women in their 60s, and one woman and three men in their 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 2,026 laboratory confirmed cases, including 62 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,081 laboratory confirmed cases, including 11 deaths.
The health department reports 1,198 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.