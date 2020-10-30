WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region Friday.
The health department said all 58 cases are in isolation. They include 35 cases in Williamson County and 23 in Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include one preteen boy, a boy and two girls in their teens, four men and five women in their 20s, two men and five women in their 30s, a woman and two men in their 40s, two women and three men in their 50s, a woman and two men in their 60s and a man and three women in their 70s.
In Franklin County, the cases include a teen boy, two women and three men in their 20s, two women and two men in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a woman and four men in their 50s, three women and three men in their 60s, and one man in his 80s.
To date, Williamson County has had 2,061 laboratory confirmed cases, including 62 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,104 laboratory confirmed cases, including 11 deaths.
According to the health department, 1,198 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.