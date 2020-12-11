MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported new COVID-19 cases in all five of the west Kentucky counties it serves Friday. 

The largest number of cases was reported in McCracken County at 48. The cases ranged in age from teenagers to senior adults. 

The health department also reported six new cases in Ballard County, one in Carlisle County, two in Fulton County and three in Hickman County. 

For a breakdown of cases, current hospitalizations and virus-related deaths in the Purchase district, see the table below, provided by the health department. 

 

Ballard

Carlisle

Fulton

Hickman

McCracken

TOTAL

303

262

287

273

3324

ACTIVE

36

28

19

71

428

HOSPITALIZED

1

1

0

5

21

DECEASED

2

1

8

8

47

Download the document below to see the health department's full report for Friday, Dec. 11, which includes more inforation about the cases reported and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

 

Download PDF Purchase District COVID-19 update 12/11/2020

