MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported new COVID-19 cases in all five of the west Kentucky counties it serves Friday.
The largest number of cases was reported in McCracken County at 48. The cases ranged in age from teenagers to senior adults.
The health department also reported six new cases in Ballard County, one in Carlisle County, two in Fulton County and three in Hickman County.
For a breakdown of cases, current hospitalizations and virus-related deaths in the Purchase district, see the table below, provided by the health department.
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
303
262
287
273
3324
ACTIVE
36
28
19
71
428
HOSPITALIZED
1
1
0
5
21
DECEASED
2
1
8
8
47
Download the document below to see the health department's full report for Friday, Dec. 11, which includes more inforation about the cases reported and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.