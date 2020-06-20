SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois health officials reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 45 newly confirmed deaths related to the disease.
To date, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 136,104 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, including 6,625 deaths. At least one case has been confirmed in all Illinois counties but one — Scott County.
The deaths reported Saturday by IDPH include a woman from Boone County, 15 men and 13 women from Cook County, a man and two women from DuPage County, two women and two men from Kane County, a woman and two men from Lake County, a man and a woman from McHenry County, a woman from Peoria County, a man and a woman from St. Clair County and a man from Will County.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
