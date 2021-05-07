FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 638 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports. The department announced 11 additional virus-related deaths.
Ten of the deaths were newly reported to the state by health departments, and one was uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Currently, 412 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 106 people in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.5% as of Friday afternoon.
To date, Kentucky has had 448,215 COVID-19 cases, including 6,559 deaths.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said small groups gathered indoors at businesses — such as in office settings — or in private settings don't have to wear masks if every person there has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Beshear also said that, starting May 28, all events and businesses in Kentucky catering to fewer than 1,000 people can be held at 75% capacity, and those with more than 1,000 people will be able to serve up to 60% capacity.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Beshear said gradually opening its economy in a way that prioritizes public health and safety.
"Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right — safely and sustainably," Beshear said. "We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians."
The governor has said he will lift capacity and social distancing restrictions for most Kentucky businesses and venues serving 1,000 people of fewer once 2.5 million Kentuckians get at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Beshear said "I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July."
"That is my expectation. We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us," he said.
