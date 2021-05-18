FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 645 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
The deaths were all reported to the state by health departments. No new deaths were uncovered by the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Kentucky positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 2.79%.
Currently, KDPH says 390 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 113 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 453,460 known cases of COVID-19, including 6,673 deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said 1,939,657 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, after accounting for people from Kentucky who were vaccinated in other states and vice versa.
The governor is encouraging young people to get vaccinated. On Monday, he said kids and teens ages 10 to 19 had the highest COVID-19 incident rate in that day's case report, but the vaccination rate is substantially lower among young people. He said more than 6,300 Kentucky kids ages 12 to 15 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose since becoming eligible for the shots. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12.
Speaking at a high school in Lexington on Tuesday, the governor said vaccinations are “the key to having a fully normal school year in the fall.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. You can also search for vaccines near you at vaccines.gov.