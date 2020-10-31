WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region Saturday — just one day after 58 new cases were reported there.
Saturday's cases include 40 people from Williamson County and 26 from Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include a toddler girl, a boy under the age of 10, a preteen boy, a woman and four men in their 20s, a woman and five men in their 30s, two men and three women in their 40s, three men and five women in their 50s, four men in their 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, and a man and a woman in their 80s.
In Franklin County, the cases include a girl and a boy in their teens, a man and two women in their 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a woman and two men in their 40s, five women and two men in their 50s, four women and two men in their 60s and two men in their 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 2,100 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 62 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,130 laboratory confirmed cases, including 11 deaths.
The health department reports 1,198 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.