FRANKFORT, KY — Sunday, 67 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths connected to the illness were reported in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear's office says.
To date, Kentucky has had at least 15,232 cases, including 558 deaths, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The four deaths reported Sunday include a 30-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 81-year-old man from Franklin County and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County.
The state is not reporting data on the number of people tested or the number of people who have recovered as of Sunday. According to the state's COVID-19 monitoring website, that information will be released Monday.
For more of Local 6's coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here. For a list of the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Local 6 area, click here.