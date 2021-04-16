FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had 714 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 15 additional virus-related deaths.
Ten of the deaths were newly reported to the state by health departments. The remaining five were uncovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results rose to 3.51% Friday, up from 3.45% Thursday, 3.33% Wednesday, 3.2% Tuesday and 3.16% Monday.
Currently, 418 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 94 in intensive care units and 42 on ventilators. To date, Kentucky has had 436,445 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,317 deaths.
In a news release with the day's COVID-19 report, Gov. Andy Beshear said 1,638,235 Kentucky residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.
"Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge," Beshear said in a statement. "We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours."
