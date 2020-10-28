WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in its two-county region and one new death Wednesday.
The health department said a woman in her 50s from a long-term care facility in Franklin County died after she was diagnosed with the illness.
The 72 cases include 40 people in Williamson County and 32 in Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include a boy under the age of eight, a preteen boy, a boy and two girls in their teens, a man and two women in their 20s, two men and three women in their 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, four men and five women in their 50s, two men and three women in their 60s, two women and five men in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman and a man in their 90s,
In Franklin County, the cases included two preteen boys, three girls and four boys in their teens, two women om their 20s, three women and three men in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s, a woman and two men in their 50s, a woman and five men in their 60s and a woman in their 80s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,990 laboratory confirmed cases, including 62 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,061 laboratory confirmed cases, including 11 deaths. The health department reports 1,198 people have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.