SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — All counties in the Southern Seven region of Illinois are in the orange warning level for COVID-19, the Southern Seven Health Department reports.
The Illinois Department of Public Health currently classifies COVID-19 risk by coding counties in blue or orange. If a county is blue, it is showing stable COVID-19 metrics. Counties exhibiting warning signs of increase COVID-19 risk are coded orange.
All counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department — Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union — are in the orange level, since Alexander and Hardin counties were added to the orange level on Friday and no counties in the region were taken out of that level.
The health department reported 72 new cases in its seven-county region Monday.
In total, there are currently 374 active cases in the Southern Seven region, including 22 in Alexander County, 30 in Hardin County, 78 in Johnson County, 79 in Massac County, 14 in Pope County, 38 in Pulaski County and 113 in Union County.
To date, 107 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the region.