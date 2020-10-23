WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases across its two-county region in southern Illinois Friday.
Fourty-eight cases were confirmed in Williamson County, and 27 were confirmed in Franklin County.
The Williamson County cases include two toddler girls, one girl under the age of 10, two preteen girls, a girl and a boy in their teens, one man and eight women in their 20s, one man and seven women in their 30s, one woman and two men in their 40s, three men and six women in their 50s, four men and five women in their 60s, and one man and two women in their 70s.
The Franklin County cases include a preteen girl, two girls and two boys in their teens, a woman and two men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, two men and three women in their 50s, a man in his 60s, a man and three women in their 70s, and five women in their 80s.
On Thursday, the health department reported 48 cases across its two county region, including 16 in Franklin County and 32 in Williamson County.
Thursday's Williamson County cases included an infant girl, a toddler boy and two toddler girls, a boy under the age of 10, a teen boy, a woman in her 20s, two men and three women in their 30s, two men and three women in their 40s, three men and five women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, two men and two women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.
In Franklin County on Thursday, cases included two girls and two boys in their teens, a woman and a man in their 20s, a woman and a man in their 30s, a man in his 40s, two women and a man in their 50s, two women in their 60s and a woman and a man in their 70s.
To date, Williamson County has had 1,878 COVID-19 cases, including 60 deaths. Franklin County has had 964 cases, including nine deaths.
So far, the health department said 1,136 people have recovered in Williamson County, and 502 have recovered in Franklin County.
Both counties are considered to be at a "warning level" for COVID-19 risk by the state of Illinois. The health department said the counties are on the warning level list because of an increase in cases or positivity rate, an increase in the number of deaths and outbreaks in congregate settings. General transmission of the virus in the community is also on the rise, the health department said.
Both counties are also in the COVID-19 region that has COVID-19 mitigations in place, meaning restaurants are not allowed to have indoor dining or bar service.