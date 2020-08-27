FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 775 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, as well as eight new virus-related deaths. The deaths reported Thursday include a McCracken County woman.
Beshear says an 89-year-old woman from McCracken County has died after contracting the novel coronavirus disease. The Purchase District Health Department confirmed the woman's death on Wednesday, marking the seventh death in McCracken County.
Among the 775 new cases reported Thursday, Beshear says 130 are individuals ages 18 and under. With some school districts in the state opening for in-person instruction, Beshear said cases among kids are "a trend we have to pay attention to."
The governor says 573 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kentucky, including 154 in intensive care units. Beshear says 88 patients are on ventilators.
Regarding the number of positive cases reported Thursday, Beshsear says, "We do have to push to have fewer cases, but it does show that we’re doing a lot of testing." The governor says it appears the CDC will roll back some recent guideline changes that have come under fire from medical professionals — and from the governor himself. Guidance recently posted to the CDC website says people who have been in close contact with a known COVID-19 but who do not show symptoms do not necessarily have to be tested. Speaking about those guidelines Wednesday, the governor called them "reckless" and "inexplicable."
Beshear on Thursday continues to encourage testing among people who believe they may have been exposed to the virus, touting the more than 230 testing locations available across Kentucky.
The seven-day rolling average rate of positive test results in Kentucky is 4.8% Thursday, an increase from Thursday's 4.64%.
Beshear says with duplicate reports removed, the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to date now stands at 45,978. As of Thursday, 910 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 9,731 recovered cases.
