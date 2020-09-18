FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as eight new virus-related deaths.
In a news release, Beshear said 97 of Friday's cases are teens and kids ages 18 and younger, and 14 of those children are ages 5 and younger. The youngest case is a 2-month-old baby.
The eight deaths include a 96-year-old man from Christian County, a 96-year-old man from Fayette County, a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County, a 53-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 73-year-old woman from Laurel County, a 78-year-old woman from Pulaski County and a 91-year-old woman from Scott County.
"This is tough news today," Beshear said in the news release. "It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down."
To date, Kentucky has had 60,128 known COVID-19 cases, including 1,101 deaths attributed to the illness the virus causes.
As of Friday, Kentucky has performed more than 1.1 million COVID-19 tests. The state's positivity rate for coronavirus test results stood at 3.6% Friday.
"That is our lowest rate in months," Beshear said in the statement. "When we asked for people to push off in-person classes in our schools until Sept. 28, it was so we could get our positivity rate down to a safer level."
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has recorded 11,168 recovered cases.
KDPH's daily COVID-19 report for Friday says 500 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 144 people in intensive care units.
Download the document below to read the full, 10-page KDPH COVID-19 daily summary for Sept. 18.