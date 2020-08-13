FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday.
While the number of cases reported Thursday is less than the 1,163 cases reported Wednesday, the governor reported the state's rate of positive test results has increased slightly. Thursday, the state's positivity rate is 5.67%, Beshear reports, up slightly from Wednesday's 5.62%.
Beshear says 8,965 Kentuckians are known to have recovered from the illness. The governor says the state believes the number of recovered cases is actually much higher than the confirmed count, but says — as he has said numerous times in previous weeks — that statistic is very difficult to track.
Among the active COVID-19 cases in the state, the governor reports 658 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of the illness, including 140 in intensive care units and 97 on ventilators.
The state is reporting six new deaths connected to the novel coronavirus disease Thursday.
To date, Kentucky has had 37,686 COVID-19 cases, including 796 deaths. Over the course of the pandemic, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reports that 4,116 patients have been hospitalized — accounting for 10.92% of cases.
To prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as the pandemic continues, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack is asking Kentuckians to take steps to protect themselves from influenza — in addition to COVID-19.
"Please get your flu shot," Stack says, stating that a global pandemic is an especially bad time to get the flu. The public health commissioner says in a bad year, the flu alone can strain hospitals. If that were to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic, it could make it difficult for people to get the care they need. "We have to keep influenza as suppressed as we possibly can," Stack says.
Stack and Beshear each say Kentucky leaders are paying attention to states that have already opened schools for the year, such as Georgia. Stack says hopefully Kentucky can learn lessons from those states, so leaders can provide good guidance for schools and families. The governor recently recommended Kentucky schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28.
"Our disease burden for COVID-19 is at its all-time high," Stack says Thursday, adding that "unfortunately, school is a high risk of transmission for a number of reasons."