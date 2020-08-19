MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 79-year-old McCracken County man has died after contracting COVID-19, the Purchase District Health Department reports Wednesday night.
The man is the sixth McCracken County resident who has died after testing positive for the virus.
The health department also reported new cases across the region it serves Wednesday night, including six in McCracken County, two in Ballard County, one in Carlisle County, four in Fulton County and one in Hickman County.
To date, the health department reports the following case totals in the five counties it serves:
— Ballard: 50
— Carlisle: 53
— Fulton: 102
— Hickman: 66
— McCracken: 414
In Ballard County, 15 active cases remain, one of whom is hospitalized, the health department says.
In Carlisle County, there are 25 active cases Wednesday night.
Fulton County has 48 active cases, three of whom are hospitalized.
Hickman County as 32 active cases, including one hospitalized patient.
In McCracken County, there are 110 active cases Wednesday night, the health department says, including two hospitalized patients.
In addition to the six total deaths in McCracken County, the health department reports a total of two deaths in Fulton County and one death in Carlisle County.
Download the document below for more details from the Purchase District Health Department on the new COVID-19 cases reported in its region Wednesday.