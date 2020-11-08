FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases in its two-county region in southern Illinois Sunday, as well as a new virus-related death.
In a news release, the health department said a woman in her 70s who lived in a long-term care facility in Franklin County has died of a COVID-19-related illness.
Of the 80 cases reported Sunday, 29 are Franklin County residents, the health department said. Those cases include an infant boy, a preteen boy, a teen girl, two men and three women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man and five women in their 50s, a woman and two men in their 60s, two women in their 70s, five men in their 80s and three women in their 90s.
The health department said 51 new cases were reported in Williamson County. Those cases include an infant girl, a toddler girl, a girl under the age of 10, a preteen boy, four girls and two boys in their teens, two women and four men in their 20s, a man and three women in their 30s, two women and four men in their 40s, two women and five men in their 50s, three men and four women in their 60s, two men and three women in their 70s, four women in their 80s, and a man and a woman in their 90s.
To date, Williamson County has had 2,430 cases, including 66 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,318 cases, including 14 deaths.
The health department said, as of Sunday, 1,362 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 702 have recovered in Franklin County.