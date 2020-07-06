FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 268 new coronavirus cases Monday, as well as 255 new cases Saturday and 280 new cases reported Sunday, for a three-day total of 803.
In a news release announcing the new cases, the governor notes that Kentucky's case numbers "have been holding remarkably steady even as other states have experienced sharp increases."
Kentucky is one of only four states in the country that are seeing decreases in their COVID-19 case rates. The other three states reporting decreased rates are Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
"We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds," Beshear says in the news release. "We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information."
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Kentucky over the weekend, but eight deaths were reported Monday. They include two women, ages 100 and 103, from Fayette County; a 72-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 51 and 89, and a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Nelson County; and a 96-year-old woman from Shelby County.
To date, Beshear says Kentucky has had 17,152 COVID-19 cases, including 593 deaths. At least 4,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness. As of Monday, at least 435,471 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the commonwealth.
The governor's next live briefing on the novel coronavirus has been rescheduled. It was set for Tuesday, but has been moved to 3 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 9.