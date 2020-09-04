FRANKFORT, KY — On Friday, 809 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says, including 98 people ages 18 and younger.
In a news release Friday evening, Beshear said the youngest case reported is a 2-month-old baby from Jefferson County.
"We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going," Beshear said in a statement. "So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing."
The governor on Friday extended Kentucky's mask mandate for another 30 days. The mandate requires most Kentuckians to wear face coverings while in public places.
The governor also reported 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, including a 61-year-old man from Barren County, an 88-year-old woman from Carroll County, an 82-year-old man from Clinton County, an 82-year-old woman from Hardin County, two men — ages 72 and 77 — from Jefferson County, a 77-year-old woman from Kenton County, a 67-year-old woman from Marion County, a 75-year-old man from Owsley County, a 79-year-old woman from Rockcastle County and a 64-year-old woman from Warren County.
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, which includes the Kentucky Derby on Saturday — an event that traditionally comes with watch parties and other social gatherings — the governor encouraged Kentuckians to take precautions against spreading the potentially deadly virus. "I know how much we all want to see our families and friends for this holiday, but for one year, we need to prioritize making sure every person we care about is around to celebrate with us next year," Beshear said. "We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases."
As of Friday, Kentucky has had 51,677 cases, including 987 deaths.
Beshear on Friday updated Kentucky's executive order on evictions during the pandemic to reflect the recent moratorium on residential evictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under the CDC order, renters must submit a signed written statement to their landlords about their inability to pay rent in a timely fashion to protect themselves against eviction.
In Friday's news release, the governor noted that, like his previous executive orders on evictions, the CDC order does not relieve renters of their obligation to pay their rent or comply with any other obligation under their tenancy, lease agreement or similar contracts. Under the CDC's order, landlords can still charge fees, penalties and interest to renters who fail to pay their rent in a timely fashion.
Besehar said under his executive order, the CDC order applies in Kentucky through Dec. 31. The governor also noted that the state's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund — which includes $15 million from the CARES Act — will still provide relief for some eligible renters and landlords. The governor said more details will be announced regarding that fund on Tuesday.
Beshear also extended his executive order allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills, which was set to expire Sunday. The new order on prescriptions will be effective for 30 days, starting Sept. 6.