FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear issued a warning to Kentucky's young people on Thursday: "This virus is infecting people your age."
Kentucky had 834 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and the governor said 116 of those people are 18 or younger. Of that 116, 47 are between the ages of 16 and 18 — meaning they are eligible to be vaccinated.
Beshear said a fourth COVID-19 surge is within the realm of possibility for Kentucky, but it can be prevented if enough people get vaccinated. Beshear on Monday said he will end the curfew for bars and restaurants and lift capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements for nearly all businesses that serve 1,000 or fewer people at a time when 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.
On Thursday, Beshear said 877,076 more people need to be vaccinated to meet that goal. Beshear said Kentucky has 499,735 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine that are ready to be administered Thursday, indicating the state can meet that 2.5 million goal quickly if people take advantage of the available doses.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.45% — up from 3.33% on Wednesday, 3.2% on Tuesday and 3.16% on Monday.
Beshear said there are reasons to be concerned, with increasing cases in other states and the recent uptick in Kentucky's positivity rate, but he said “the way we defeat this is vaccines." Beshear said. The governor also said wearing masks in public must continue until herd immunity is reached.
The governor also reported 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 416 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 102 in intensive care units and 49 on ventilators. Those numbers are down slightly from Wednesday, when 420 hospitalizations were reported, including 115 people in intensive care and 51 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 435,743 COVID-19 cases, including 6,302 deaths.
