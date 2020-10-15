FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases in the two southern Illinois counties it serves Thursday.
Of that total, 60 cases were confirmed in Franklin County and 24 were confirmed in Williamson County, the health department said in a news release.
The new cases in Franklin County include an infant boy, a toddler boy, a boy and a girl under the age of 10, three teen girls, two women and a man in their 20s, four women and three men in their 30s, seven women and one man in their 40s, four women and two men in their 50s, seven women and two men in their 60s, eight women and five men in their 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, and one woman and one man in their 90s.
In Williamson County, the new cases include a boy and two girls under the age of 10, two teenage girls, two men and four women in their 20s, two men and one woman in their 30s, three men and two women in their 50s, a man and a women in their 60s, a man and a women in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
The health department said the new cases are believed to have acquired the illness either through contact with known cases, from attending social gatherings or through transmission in the community that contact tracers were unable to connect to a known source. The 84 individuals are being isolated, the health department said.
As of Thursday, Williamson County has had 1,645 cases, including 57 deaths, and Franklin County has had 778 cases, including seven deaths.
So far, the health department said, 1,061 people have recovered from the illness in Williamson County, and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.