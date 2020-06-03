FRANKFORT, KY — A 9-month-old child was among the eight new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed Wednesday in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The child was from Hopkins County, Beshear said. Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the child’s death was initially as a case of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, but the positive COVID-19 test result came in later and so were added to the state's reporting.
“As a father of two kids, one of which I was scared at birth might not make it, I want this family to know — and it’s a family I have never met, even in my dad’s hometown county — that we, regardless of what will ultimately be listed as the cause of death, we are grieving for you, we care about you, and I cannot imagine how you are feeling right now.”
To date, 450 deaths connected to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kentucky.
Beshear said 265 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the state to date to 10,410. Beshear said at least 3,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
On Tuesday, Beshear announced plans to meet with black leaders and health care leaders to address racial inequality in health care. Wednesday, announced it will commit $11.5 million and 160,000 employee volunteer service hours to address that issue in Louisville.
"This is one of the largest investments now that we have seen. It's one that I've known about for a while. I know that that they were waiting to announce it," Beshear said. "They were gonna make a huge commitment before the demonstrations that we've seen. I don't know if it change the amount, but this commitment from this company, I don't want to just say it was reactionary. It was proactive."
During the governor's briefing, Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown provided an update on the investigation into the death of David McAtee in Louisville. McAtee was a Louisville restaurant owner who was shot by Louisville police and National Guard soldiers early Monday morning.
Brown said investigators still believe McAtee died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He said a whole bullet has not been recovered, but some bullet fragments have.
"We are now in the process of trying to identify the very nature of those fragments to determine if they indeed came from one bullet or might have come from more than one bullet and, hopefully, be able to determine the caliber of the bullet," Brown said.
Brown said investigators hope to have results from the fragments by Thursday, and to have gunshot residue test results by Monday.