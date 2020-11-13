MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 91 new cases in McCracken County Friday, after reporting 54 new cases only the day before.
The cases reported Friday include multiple children and teens, as well as adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. In a news release sent Friday, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said Friday's report is record breaking for the county.
"We hoped and believed that the virus was on the decline. That belief, along with a disdain for masks and our love of personal freedoms, has tempted us to relax our vigilance. As a result, we now see a strong and steady escalation in the number of COVID-19 cases in our county," Clymer writes.
According to the health department, McCracken County has had 1,789 cases to date, including 17 deaths.
The county currently has 609 active cases, including 28 people hospitalized with the virus, the health department said Friday.
McCracken County remains in the red zone because of its high virus incidence rate. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 57.9 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the county, well above the 25 case threshold for the red zone.
Clymer is asking McCracken County residents to do their part to combat the spread of the virus, imploring them to take the threat seriously.
"I have heard people say: 'I am not worried about it.' That is an unquestionably dangerous, and potentially deadly practice. If you are not concerned about your own health, please be concerned about others’ health. You may be fine, but you can kill others," Clymer writes. "This is serious, this is deadly, and it is our individual responsibilities, our duties as citizens, to take action to protect each other. We know that some folks will be infected but have little or no symptoms. But we also know that a carrier can, unbeknownst to him, infect people who will become sick and even die."
The judge executive is asking everyone to "remain diligent in following the CDC guidelines regarding the virus."
Clymer writes:
"I ask each person to do your part. It is simple. Wear a mask, keep your distance, limit your contacts, and wash your hands. And encourage others to do so. The virus is an unseen peril. As we go about our lives we do not know where it is, who has it, or how close we may have come to being infected. But by following the simple guidelines, we can slow the growth, and know that we are doing what we can.
"When this virus began, we were concerned that there would not be enough hospital beds in which to treat the survivors and not enough morgues to store the dead. It was surreal to stand in the cold of a huge industrial refrigerator and calculate how many bodies could be stored.
"I don’t want to go there again."