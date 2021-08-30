PADUCAH — Nurses and other medical staff at the Purchase District Health Department in Paducah stayed busy Monday as dozens of people showed up to get tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated against it.
If you're looking for a sign more people are taking COVID-19 seriously, the health department parking lot is where you'll find it. Armed with cotton swabs for testing and syringes of COVID-19 vaccine doses, nurses are at the ready.
Mary Dixon and her brother are immunocompromised and qualify for a booster dose, as the delta variant spreads. "Too many getting it. So, safety," Mary says. "He's a heart patient. I've had open heart surgery. We just needed the shot."
Others are getting vaccinated for the first time.
"I have a 90-year-old mom in Florida, and I want to go celebrate her birthday at the end of the month and not worry about giving her something," Renee Averitt says.
Some, like Linda and Charles Dyson, are regulars are the health department.
"I'm safe right now, but I just want to make sure," Linda Dyson explains. "I like to get tested every week just for precaution."
Health care workers there say they're seeing a whole new group of people as cases rise.
"Day cares have been closing over and over again," quality manager and Registered Nurse Linda Gaddis says. "It's mostly kids that we're seeing that's being tested, or workers in the schools and the day cares."
The message here? Get tested and get your shot.
Health care workers at Monday's drive-thru event say because of the ongoing COVID-19 surge, labs are full. That means it could take up to three days to get test results.
COVID-19 testing is available at health departments and many other locations, such as clinics, pharmacies urgent care and more. For more information on where to get tested in each of our four Local 6 states, click on your state's name:
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.