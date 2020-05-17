FRANKFORT, KY — As the state of Kentucky continues to track COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, the number of cases in facilities in the Local 6 area has grown since April.
Across the state as a whole, the cabinet reports 982 positive residents in long-term care facilities and 404 positive staff members. Those numbers are across 91 facilities, and they include 196 deaths among residents, as well as two deaths among staff members.
These are the cases confirmed in facilities in west Kentucky counties in the Local 6 area as of May 16, according to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services:
Calloway County
Fern Terrace Assisted Living — one positive resident.
Christian County
Outwood Hospital — one positive staff member.
Graves County
Green Acres Healthcare — one positive resident.
Mayfield Health and Rehab — three positive staff members.
Mills Health and Rehabilitation Center — 65 positive residents, including 19 resident deaths; 32 positive staff members.
Lyon County
River's Bend Retirement Community — seven positive residents, including one resident death; three positive staff members.
Marshall County
Calvert City Convalescent Center — one positive resident, and one resident death.
Lake Way Nursing and Rehab — one positive resident.
McCracken County
Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation — six positive staff members.
Superior Care Home — one positive resident and five positive staff members.
To see the full update on COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities in Kentucky as of May 16, download the document below.