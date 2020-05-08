FANCY FARM, KY -- A major political event in the region, which annually garners national attention, could see some big changes because of COVID-19.
Aug. 1st, 2020, marks the start date of the 140th Fancy Farm Picnic. The event is normally very crowded and very loud, with more than 10,000 people gathering for barbecue and politics. Mark Wilson, co-chair of the political committee for the Fancy Farm Picnic, says social distancing may change the entire event in 2020.
"More likely, we will not be able to have bystanders or people in the crowd. It'll have to be, this area will have to be cordoned off," Wilson said. "Only people allowed is probably going to be the political folks, the invited political people, and the invited media people."
The picnic's chairman Daniel Burgess is preparing for an impact to fundraising. The picnic typically draws tens of thousands of dollars.
"We use a lot of these funds to do projects in the community, to help out local needs. There's all kinds of things that the money goes to. So you know, we want to have a good fundraiser, but we also want to be safe and keep everyone else safe," Burgess said.
The pandemic mean some alterations to how people watch the candidates give their stump speeches.
"If you put yourself in their shoes, especially a major campaign with Leader McConnell and Amy McGrath, how are they going to gear up to talk if you're talking to 12 or 15 media and there's nobody in the crowd?" Wilson said. "That changes the dynamics."
Another key ingredient that may change? The food.
"We do about 10,000 pounds of barbecued pork, and barbecued mutton, about 10,000 pounds of each," Burgess said. "With everything going on, and shortages, and things like that, it takes some pretty intense planning when you get something thrown at you like this."
Plans will become more clear as we get closer to the event. Wilson and Burgess are planning for the event to happen normally. They're prepared to implement their alternative plan in the event social distancing guidelines are still in place.