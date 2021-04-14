FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE-TV) — Some people in Kentucky don't like how the governor has handed the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 200 people stood in a steady rain outside the governor's mansion in Frankfort on Wednesday.
The protesters are angry over continued restrictions. They say they want all restrictions, including mask mandates, lifted.
"We can make our own choices and are fully capable of doing so, and no one should be manipulated into doing a certain thing, or not doing a certain thing,” protester Debra Gutierrez said.
The governor said earlier this week he would lift many restrictions once 2.5 million people are vaccinated.
The protesters argue the governor is asking for a ransom and holding people hostage until they fall in line and get the vaccine.
Today's protest took place when Gov. Andy Beshear was not at his residence.
The protesters say they'll be back this weekend.