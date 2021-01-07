LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County government says the county's health department has about 80 vaccine doses left for people ages 70 and over after hundreds of people lined up to receive shots Wednesday.
In a post shared to its Facebook page, the county says vaccinations will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, and will continue to be administered to people ages 70 and older until 4 p.m. or until the health department runs out of doses.
"These are offered on a first come first serve basis. We are awaiting guidance from state officials concerning future vaccine delivery," the county says.