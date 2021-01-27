FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says the two Kentuckians who were confirmed positive for the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 are from northern Kentucky.
The two cases of that variant were announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday. During a briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, Stack said those two individuals are from Kenton County. Beshear said those two individuals are reportedly doing OK and have not been hospitalized. Stack said this variant is not more deadly than the strain of the novel coronavirus first discovered in Wuhan, China, in 2019. But, he stressed that is is more highly contagious.
"It is more important than ever that we wear our masks," practice 6-feet of social distancing from others and frequently wash our hands, Stack said. The public health commissioner said the more the virus is able to spread, the more mutations will occur and the greater the risk of harm will be. Stack also reminded Kentuckians to stay home if they are sick, and to get tested for COVID-19.
During the briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,424 new COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday. The governor said the state's positivity rate now stands at 9.35%. Beshear said the decrease in positivity rate and number of cases reported each day is a sign that more people are wearing their masks and following the guidelines and rules needed to prevent spreading the virus. But, Beshear said this improvement is "very fragile."
"Let's be the most vigilant we've ever been," Beshear said.
Across Kentucky, 1,597 people are hospitalized because of the illness, including 387 in intensive care units and 225 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 352,943 total COVID-19 cases and 3,542 deaths.
Regarding vaccinations, Beshear and Stack each said Kentucky has the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people, but that supply remains an issue. Beshear said actions taken by President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday will help so some extent.
Beshear said the federal government will provide states with 16% to 17% more first doses of the vaccine each week. That's an increase beshear said is "not nearly enough," but is "incredibly helpful."
The governor said the state previously only knew how many vaccine doses it would get from the federal government on a week-to-week basis, which created challenges for providers working to schedule vaccination appointments. He said the federal government's newly guaranteed three-week supply forecast, which Biden announced Tuesday, will help the state plan ahead, and will help providers schedule appointments ahead.
Beshear also commended the announcement that the United States will purchase 100 million more doses each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are expected to be delivered by the summer.
On Jan. 14, Beshear announced the state is partnering with Kroger to create regional vaccine sites for people in phases 1A-1C of the state's plan. The project is being managed by Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, who said a website and a hotline are being created to inform Kentuckians about those locations once they are established and to make appointments.
Those scheduling tools are expected to be available by Thursday of this week. Beshear plans to provide an update on the project Thursday, although he and Stack both again stressed the need for patience from those awaiting vaccine appointments.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 testing locations across Kentucky.