NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As health experts ring alarm bells at growing coronavirus case numbers, Tennessee is poised to be just one of 14 states heading into the holiday season without a statewide mask mandate.
In addition, Gov. Bill Lee has vowed he will not impose business restrictions nor issue guidance on how families should gather for next week’s Thanksgiving. The Republican has remained steadfast that he’s open to all options to battling the conronavirus. But he has so far refused to adopt recommendations like other GOP governors — most recently in hard-hit states like Iowa, North Dakota and Utah — who have implemented some sort of limited mask requirement in the face of skyrocketing virus numbers.
Meanwhile, prominent doctors at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University of Medical College have called for federal and statewide mask mandates. Tennessee’s largest teachers union has unsuccessfully pleaded with the governor and education officials for at least a mask mandate inside schools as more districts move to virtual learning.
Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,472 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 53 new virus-related deaths. Across the state, 1,982 people are currently hospitalized with the illness after 60 new hospitalizations were announced Wednesday. COVID-19 patients currently account for 20% of the state’s inpatient beds and 30% of ICU beds.
The state on Monday reported a record-breaking 7,951 new cases.
To date, the state has had 325,201 cases, including 4,048 deaths.
